Reviewing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)’s and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s results

Since Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) are part of the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 27 0.00 N/A 3.15 8.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -93.6% -68% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 2.2%. 12.48% are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. -7.49% -15.22% -34.41% 47.92% -68.44% 166.67% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -3.44% -7.65% -4.4% -9.37% -22.46% -2.34%

For the past year Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has 166.67% stronger performance while Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has -2.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. beats Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.