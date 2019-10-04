Reviewing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)’s and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)’s results

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), both competing one another are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 2 0.00 19.11M -0.69 0.00 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 13 0.19 1.02B 2.32 5.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 825,628,618.34% -158% -104.5% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 7,750,759,878.42% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 12.48% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.71% 17.92% -12.65% 109.63% -56.06% 165.73% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. -6.59% -5.18% -3.18% -14.35% -14.65% 1.11%

For the past year Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was more bullish than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. beats Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.