Reviewing Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)’s and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts Inc. 47 1.22 N/A 1.44 31.40 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 10 0.92 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. From a competition point of view, Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eldorado Resorts Inc. Its rival Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s upside potential is 46.52% at a $55.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Caesars Entertainment Corporation is $11.95, which is potential 4.46% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eldorado Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Caesars Entertainment Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 2.27% respectively. 24.98% are Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61% Caesars Entertainment Corporation -0.92% -1.25% 30.11% 32.14% 7.64% 74.37%

For the past year Eldorado Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.