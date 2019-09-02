Reviewing Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)’s and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s results

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 5 3.54 N/A -2.51 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Gold Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eldorado Gold Corporation. Its rival New Gold Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than New Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average price target is $6, while its potential downside is -34.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares and 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.6% are New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than New Gold Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats New Gold Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.