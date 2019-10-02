Reviewing Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)’s and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s results

As Gold businesses, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 9 8.40 157.78M -2.51 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 95 8.46 184.61M 0.75 115.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eldorado Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eldorado Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 1,815,650,172.61% -11.6% -8.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation 195,251,189.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eldorado Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a -21.98% downside potential and a consensus price target of $6. On the other hand, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s potential downside is -6.28% and its consensus price target is $85.33. Based on the results given earlier, Franco-Nevada Corporation is looking more favorable than Eldorado Gold Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares and 79.13% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares. About 0.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36% Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation has stronger performance than Franco-Nevada Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.