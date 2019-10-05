Reviewing Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 149 1.79 N/A 4.86 32.87 Moog Inc. 83 0.00 33.08M 4.73 17.42

Table 1 demonstrates Elbit Systems Ltd. and Moog Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moog Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Elbit Systems Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Elbit Systems Ltd. is currently more expensive than Moog Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Moog Inc. 39,750,060.08% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98% Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. has stronger performance than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Elbit Systems Ltd. beats Moog Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.