Reviewing Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s and AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 137 1.78 N/A 4.84 28.91 AeroVironment Inc. 69 4.14 N/A 2.51 27.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AeroVironment Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Elbit Systems Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than AeroVironment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Elbit Systems Ltd. and AeroVironment Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 3.8% AeroVironment Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 12.4%

Volatility & Risk

Elbit Systems Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. AeroVironment Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, AeroVironment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. AeroVironment Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Elbit Systems Ltd. and AeroVironment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AeroVironment Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, AeroVironment Inc.’s potential upside is 41.02% and its average target price is $76.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares and 90% of AeroVironment Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of AeroVironment Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. 1.61% -4.3% 9.48% 12.11% 23.18% 22.61% AeroVironment Inc. 3.33% 1.97% -13.73% -33.67% 17.22% -0.01%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. had bullish trend while AeroVironment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Elbit Systems Ltd. beats AeroVironment Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.