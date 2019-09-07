Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 22.30 N/A -1.45 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.39 N/A 0.07 44.46

Demonstrates Elastic N.V. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elastic N.V. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Elastic N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elastic N.V. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V. has an average price target of $105, and a 18.26% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 13.4% respectively. About 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has stronger performance than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.