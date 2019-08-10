Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s results

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 24.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 92 13.21 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 highlights Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 19.97% at a $103.8 average price target. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 3.92%. Based on the results given earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.