Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Its Competitors results

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elastic N.V. has 52.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Elastic N.V. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Elastic N.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Elastic N.V. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. N/A 83 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Elastic N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

With consensus target price of $108, Elastic N.V. has a potential upside of 10.28%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.60%. Elastic N.V.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Elastic N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Elastic N.V.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.’s peers.

Dividends

Elastic N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Elastic N.V.’s peers beat Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.