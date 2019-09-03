Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s results

Both Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 20.12 N/A -1.45 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 7.82 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Elastic N.V. and Immersion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Elastic N.V. and Immersion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Elastic N.V. is $105.56, with potential upside of 20.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Immersion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 82%. Insiders owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares. Competitively, 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.