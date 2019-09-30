Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 87 -5.90 44.48M -1.45 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Elastic N.V. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 51,138,192.69% -62.7% -26% Digital Turbine Inc. 909,537,572.25% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Elastic N.V. is $105, with potential upside of 27.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 45.4%. Insiders held 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.