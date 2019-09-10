Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s results

Since Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 21.13 N/A -1.45 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.19 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Elastic N.V. and BlackLine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Elastic N.V. and BlackLine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Elastic N.V. has a consensus price target of $105, and a 23.54% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of BlackLine Inc. is $59.5, which is potential 24.56% upside. Based on the data given earlier, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 92% respectively. Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders are 12.2%. Comparatively, 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has stronger performance than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.