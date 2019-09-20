Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

Since Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 23.54 N/A -1.45 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 32 2.96 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Elastic N.V. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elastic N.V. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Benefitfocus Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and Benefitfocus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$105 is Elastic N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.06%. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 82.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than Elastic N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 74.96% respectively. Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders are 12.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.