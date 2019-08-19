Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 86 23.73 N/A -1.45 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Elastic N.V. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Elastic N.V. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Elastic N.V. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Elastic N.V. and Agilysys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $105.17, and a 23.38% upside potential. Competitively Agilysys Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -8.21%. Based on the results given earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has weaker performance than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.