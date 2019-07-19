Reviewing Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s results

This is a contrast between Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.92 N/A 0.24 138.19 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 4.19 N/A 1.90 17.53

Demonstrates Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -4.08% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated with consensus target price of $31.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $61.67, which is potential 90.81% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 98.4%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was more bullish than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.