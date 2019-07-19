Reviewing Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s results

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.92 N/A 0.24 138.19 Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Evolus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Evolus Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Evolus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.8 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Evolus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Evolus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s downside potential is -4.08% at a $31.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Evolus Inc. is $29, which is potential 45.95% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Evolus Inc. is looking more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Evolus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 20.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 56.1% of Evolus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87% Evolus Inc. -8.54% -10.35% -14.35% 46.03% 62.32% 87.14%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Evolus Inc.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Evolus Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.