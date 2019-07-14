Reviewing El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 13 0.92 N/A -0.28 0.00 Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.13 29.03

In table 1 we can see El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.29% and an $16.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares and 0.01% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.08% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -0.17% -8.48% -22.59% -30.34% 14.36% -23.86% Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. -14.52% -25.05% 0% 0% 0% -33.27%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

Summary

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales segments. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name. The Restaurant segment operates Sumiyaki Steak Kuni restaurants that serve steaks; Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei restaurant, which provides pork cutlet dishes; and Ushitan Sendai Natori, a beef tender store. The Ikinari Steak segment operates steak stores. The Product Sales segment sells frozen pepper rice, dressings, uncured ham, and chopsticks, as well as sauces for pork cutlets. The company operates 449 pepper lunch stores, 18 restaurants, and 188 Ikinari steak stores. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.