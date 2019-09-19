Reviewing El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 11 0.94 N/A -0.28 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 20.63% and its consensus price target is $25.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has -35.14% weaker performance while Luckin Coffee Inc. has 19.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Luckin Coffee Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.