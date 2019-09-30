Reviewing El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

This is a contrast between El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 11 1.04 19.77M -0.28 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 21 0.00 29.88M -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 185,112,359.55% -3.9% -2.1% Luckin Coffee Inc. 144,417,593.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Luckin Coffee Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 35.03% and its consensus target price is $25.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 47.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has -35.14% weaker performance while Luckin Coffee Inc. has 19.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Luckin Coffee Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.