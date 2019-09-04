Reviewing El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s results

This is a contrast between El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 62 3.15 N/A 2.38 27.81 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.42 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 demonstrates El Paso Electric Company and Spark Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to El Paso Electric Company. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. El Paso Electric Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for El Paso Electric Company and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of El Paso Electric Company is $58, with potential downside of -13.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 6.16% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Spark Energy Inc.