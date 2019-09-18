Reviewing El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s and Its Rivals results

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

El Paso Electric Company has 96.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand El Paso Electric Company has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have El Paso Electric Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares El Paso Electric Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company N/A 63 27.81 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

El Paso Electric Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for El Paso Electric Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.92 1.64 2.26

$58 is the average price target of El Paso Electric Company, with a potential downside of -13.23%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 54.59%. El Paso Electric Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of El Paso Electric Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has stronger performance than El Paso Electric Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

El Paso Electric Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. El Paso Electric Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Paso Electric Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that El Paso Electric Company is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, El Paso Electric Company’s peers have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

El Paso Electric Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company’s competitors beat El Paso Electric Company on 6 of the 6 factors.