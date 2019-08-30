Reviewing El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)’s results

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 62 3.14 N/A 2.38 27.81 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is El Paso Electric Company’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats on 7 of the 7 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.