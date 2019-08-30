Reviewing El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)’s results

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|El Paso Electric Company
|62
|3.14
|N/A
|2.38
|27.81
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|56
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|El Paso Electric Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|El Paso Electric Company
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$56.5 is El Paso Electric Company’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.37%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both El Paso Electric Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|El Paso Electric Company
|0.21%
|1.49%
|10.21%
|29.31%
|7.65%
|32.18%
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|-0.34%
|-0.55%
|1.09%
|4.63%
|6.47%
|8.01%
For the past year El Paso Electric Company has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
Summary
El Paso Electric Company beats on 7 of the 7 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
