Reviewing El Paso Electric Company (EE)’s and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 62 3.12 N/A 2.38 27.81 CMS Energy Corporation 57 2.56 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of El Paso Electric Company and CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric Company. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. El Paso Electric Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

El Paso Electric Company is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of El Paso Electric Company is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival CMS Energy Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. CMS Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for El Paso Electric Company and CMS Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

$58 is El Paso Electric Company’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.04%. Meanwhile, CMS Energy Corporation’s average price target is $62, while its potential downside is -1.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CMS Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than El Paso Electric Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares. Comparatively, CMS Energy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company was more bullish than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors El Paso Electric Company beats CMS Energy Corporation.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.