Reviewing Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

Both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 4.98 N/A -0.41 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.44 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Biomerica Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Biomerica Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares and 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. 0.1% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Biomerica Inc. has 107.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Biomerica Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.