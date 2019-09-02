Reviewing Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)’s and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 4.32 N/A -0.41 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.30 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avanos Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 44.67% and its average target price is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares and 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. 0.1% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.