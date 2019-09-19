Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.