Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

We are comparing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.