Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 242.67 N/A -3.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.