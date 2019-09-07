Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 103.56% and its consensus target price is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 36.6% respectively. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.