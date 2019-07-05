Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1779.69 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.