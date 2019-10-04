Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 110 11.21 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $132, with potential upside of 29.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.