Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Its Rivals results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.20% -71.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.