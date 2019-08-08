Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.33 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 332.43% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.