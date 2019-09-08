Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 14.8% respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.