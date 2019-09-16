Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 181.02% and its average target price is $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.