Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 128.63% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.