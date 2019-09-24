Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a 291.71% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.