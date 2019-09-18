Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 131 105.03 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.67, with potential upside of 39.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.