Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 371.51% and its average target price is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 0.75%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.