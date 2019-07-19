Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 45.53 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 44.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 45.7%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.