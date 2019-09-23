Reviewing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

We are contrasting Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.