Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential upside is 5.67%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 65.14% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 34%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.