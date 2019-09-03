Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.07% and an $33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.