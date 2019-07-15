Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.04 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 11.8 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -21.62%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.43 average price target and a 27.12% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.