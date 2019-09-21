Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -20.08% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.