Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.82 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 13.5 Current Ratio and a 13.5 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -21.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.