Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 123.23 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, and a -23.17% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.