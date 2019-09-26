Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 214.55 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -14.04%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a -26.81% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Eidos Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 99.4%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.