Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -23.29%. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 13.64%. Based on the data given earlier, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.